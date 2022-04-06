January 6, the committee wants the secrets of Ivanka Trump

January 6 investigators have been keenly interested in Ivanka Trump, as the former first daughter is one of the few to have direct knowledge of what Donald Trump was thinking and doing during the critical hours of the Capitol attack.

Why this matters: Although the extent of Ivanka Trump’s cooperation on Tuesday is still unclear, the import of what she had to say may have been unmatched by almost any other witness.

Running news: Representative Benny Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the select committee, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Ivanka Trump began testifying at around midnight and was “answering questions” for several hours.