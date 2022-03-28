Japan applauds ‘Drive My Car’ Oscar win, hopes it will raise Murakami’s profile

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi poses with the Oscar for Best International Feature Film from Japan for “Drive My Car” in the Photo Room during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US on March 27, 2022. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) – From the streets of Tokyo to the highest levels of government, Japan on Monday celebrated the Oscar win of “Drive My Car” amid hopes it would raise the profile of Haruki Murakami, who Perennially hoping for the Nobel Prize. The story on which the film was based.

The three-hour play, the story of a widowed theater actor struggling with his past, was directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and is based on a short story by Murakami, the international bestselling author named…