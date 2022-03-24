Japan beat Australia to qualify, Saudi Arabia progress too-Sports News , Firstpost

It was a crushing blow for a weak Socceros, who are now facing a dangerous play-off to keep their hopes of making Qatar alive.

Japan has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the seventh time in a row. AP

Sydney: Substitute Koru Mitoma scored twice in the last minute as Japan beat Australia 2-0 on Thursday to seal their seventh consecutive World Cup, helping Saudi Arabia qualify as well.

It was a crushing blow for a feeble Socceros, who are now facing a dangerous play-off to keep their hopes alive…