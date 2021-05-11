LATEST

Japanese shares tumble on tech sell-off, pandemic woes – Yahoo Finance

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) – Japanese shares tumbled on Tuesday, dragged down by technology stocks tracking overnight Wall Street losses, while domestic cyclical stocks also fell on concerns around the nation’s worsening situation of the pandemic.

The Nikkei share average tumbled 2.52% to 28,774.45 by 0158 GMT, while the broader Topix lost 1.84% to 1,916.40.

Wall Street closed lower on Monday as inflation concerns drove investors away from market-leading growth stocks in favor of cyclicals.

The prolonged pandemic added to the negative sentiment, with calls for expanding the state of emergency, which covers major prefectures such as Tokyo and Osaka.

Some prefectural governors called for stronger emergency measures to be put in place nationwide, the Kyodo news agency reported.

“Atmosphere in the market is bad,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“Even domestic cyclical shares, which should be bought on the day like today, were being sold. Investors could not find any reasons to buy Japanese stocks at a time when the pandemic in Japan shows little signs for slowing down.”

Technolgy heavyweights fell, with SoftBank Group tumbling 6.01%, Tokyo Electron falling 4.08%, TDK losing 5.8%.

Shionogi & Co inched up only 0.1% despite a local media report that said the drug maker may start supplying COVID-19 vaccines later this year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, up 1 %, was the largest percentage gainer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by KDDI Corp, inching up 0.26%.

SoftBank Group was the worst performer among the Topix 30 names, followed by Daiichi Sankyo losing 4.07%.

There were 14 advancers on the Nikkei index against 210 decliners. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

76
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top