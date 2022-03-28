Japan’s Drive My Car, also nominated for Best Picture, wins Best International Feature-Entertainment News , Firstpost

Drive My Car at Oscars 2022 is the fifth time a film from Japan has won the Best International Feature award, and the first time since 2008.

Japan’s Drive My Car has won the Oscar for best international feature.

Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, Drive My Car was directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who is also nominated for co-writing the screenplay. Drive My Car is also nominated for best picture.

It is the fifth time a film from Japan has won the award, and the first time since 2008.

In a brief speech, Hamaguchi thanked the Academy, and was almost played off stage before saying “just a moment,” and continuing to thank both the actors in attendance and those who could not travel to Los Angeles.

Drive My Car tells…