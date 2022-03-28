Japan’s Drive My Car wins Best International Feature Film Award for E! news uk

Japanese drama “Drive My Car”, the story of a widowed theater actor battling with his past, won the Oscar for best international feature film on Sunday. The three-hour film centers on an actor and director, played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who after the death of his wife is forced to confront the demons right beneath the surface of his marriage. He develops a shy friendship with his young driver while directing a multilingual production of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima.

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, ‘Drive My Car’ was adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami. Upon accepting the award, Hamaguchi thanked some of the film’s production companies for “bringing my car to the United States”. Hamaguchi previously told international publication Reuters at Cannes, where the film won a Screenplay Award: “What…