Japan’s ‘Drive My Car’ wins Oscar for Best International Feature Film

LOS ANGELES, March 27 (Reuters) – Japanese drama “Drive My Car,” the story of a widowed theater actor grappling with his past, won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film on Sunday.

The three-hour film centers on an actor and director, played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who is forced to confront the demons beneath the seemingly perfect surface of his marriage after the death of his wife.

He develops a temporary friendship with his young driver while directing a multilingual production of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima.

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” was adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami.

Accepting the award, Hamaguchi thanked some of the film’s production companies…