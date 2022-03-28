Japan’s Oscar darling will show you a better time

Teahe won’t hear a thing in you drive my car The Beatles’ song ‘Drive My Car’. That’s because director Ryusuke Hamaguchi couldn’t afford the rights to the track that inspired his own film. Previously known to the Japanese Indies such as happy r (2015) and Asako I and II (2018), Hamaguchi’s profile went up a notch when he found himself nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, eventually winning one for Best International Feature Film.

The Beatles’ unreleased shadow isn’t the only absence that’s emerging in a big way drive my car. Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story collection, men without womenThis three-hour melancholy epic about the lies we tell to give meaning to life is filled with the ghosts of family tragedies and national traumas. Hamaguchi’s…