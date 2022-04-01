Jared Leto is Marvel’s Bat-Man in the vampire ‘Morbius’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest superhero isn’t, in the traditional sense, either “super” or “hero,” but he has an unorthodox disease and a strange skill-set that sets him apart from mere mortals. His name is Morbius, and looking at his origin story, you might have a feeling that strings are crossed somewhere in the cinematic multiverse.

The film begins with a helicopter taking a cage to the mist-covered island you half expect King Kong to inhabit. But Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is trying to capture the smaller game as he approaches the mouth of a cave, swinging with difficulty on two crutches-like canes.

Placing himself behind the strings of the cage, he cut off the palm of his hand and as a roar…