Jared Veria-Hargreaves vs Ryan James, Broncos vs Roster, Report On, Leg Pull, Round 5

Roster players were left angry at Broncos prop Ryan James after Jared Veria-Hargreaves was put on report for a controversial leg pull in a controversial tackle.

Veria-Hargreaves was penalized for allegedly bending James’ knee as he stood at the marker, but roster players accused Brisbane of diving to score a penalty.

“So what’s going on here?” Dan Ginnan said on Fox League.

“Did his knee go down in it?”

Referee Grant Atkins placed Veria-Hargreaves on report for dangerous contact as both sides were involved in the ruckus surrounding the incident.

“you’re on…