ENTERTAINMENT

Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets Live! Free Stream Reddit: Where to Watch Fight? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets Live! Free Stream Reddit: Where to Watch Fight? – Film Daily

ShowTime Fight!!Ready to Watch Jaron Ennis Vs. Sergey Lipinets Live Stream Online Free, Welterweight both made weight on Friday for their 12-round main card.

With the top end of the loaded welterweight division somewhat stalled out, Jaron Ennis is looking to inject a little life at 147 pounds and make a statement that he’s a title contender right now.

Ennis will take the biggest step up of his career Saturday night when he faces rugged veteran Sergey Lipinets at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (9 p.m. ET, Showtime).

Ennis (26-0, 24 KO) is coming off a disappointing fight with Chris van Heerden in December. Ennis was making easy work of van Heerden, but a clash of heads in the late stages of the opening round caused a nasty cut on the forehead of van Heerden, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage and a no contest.

Prior to that fight, Ennis had stopped 16 consecutive opponents while establishing himself as one of boxing’s elite prospects in a division where there is no shortage of big names.

In Lipinets (16-1, 12 KO), Ennis is facing the stiffest test of his career. Lipinets has only lost once in his career, a 2018 decision defeat to Mikey Garcia. Lipinets lost the IBF super lightweight championship in that fight, but came out as a more respected fighter than he had come in after forcing Garcia into arguably the toughest fight of his career to that point.

Lipinets has gone 3-0-1 since the Garcia loss, most recently battling Custio Clayton, a late replacement for the bout, to a draw. The Clayton fight was a reminder that Lipinets does have limitations as a fighter and is a step below the very strong elite tier at welterweight. Still, he’s a capable fighter who has a tendency to force fighters into uncomfortable situations and occasionally into wars that they may not have been expecting.

Contents hide
1 PBC on Showtime fight card
2 PBC on Showtime viewing information
3 Prediction
4 Final Word About Jaron Ennis Vs. Sergey Lipinets

PBC on Showtime fight card

  • Jarron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets, welterweights
  • Elmanata Stanionis vs. Thomas Dulorme, welterweights
  • Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Javier Rodriguez, super flyweights
  • Mark Magasayo vs. Pablo Cruz, featherweights
  • Evan Holyfield vs. Nicholas Compton, super welterweights

PBC on Showtime viewing information

  • Date: April 10 | Start time: 9 pm ET
  • Location: Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, Connecticut
  • TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App

Prediction

For as good as Lipinets is as at what he does, he’s a step below the top at 147 pounds. Ennis, meanwhile, possesses true elite skills. Ennis has speed, power, technique and intangibles that set him apart as a potential contender in one of the deepest divisions in boxing right now.

Lipinets doesn’t have many avenues to victory unless he can somehow make Ennis so uncomfortable that Ennis is unable to utilize all the tools he has at his disposal. That doesn’t seem likely and this could be a surprisingly short night of work if Ennis gets rolling quickly, which he very frequently does

Final Word About Jaron Ennis Vs. Sergey Lipinets

Showtime’s back on Saturday night with a tripleheader from Connecticut, which may wind up being their last show in the Mohegan bubble.

In the main event, Jaron “Boots” Ennis (26-0, 24 KO) takes on Sergey Lipinets (16-1-1, 12 KO), and the welterweight co-feature sees Eimantas Stanionis (12-0, 9 KO) face Thomas Dulorme (25-4-1, 16 KO).

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
869
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
865
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
831
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
809
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
785
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
768
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
760
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
713
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
679
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
677
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top