Jasmine Bhasin’s mother returned home after beating Corona, the actress expressed her gratitude to the fans by sharing the post

Famous TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame has returned home after beating Jasmine Bhasin’s mother Corona. The actress gave the news, thanking fans. In a post on Instagram, he told fans that his mother has returned home after being discharged from the hospital. Everyone is taking care of them now.

Jasmine Bhasin is currently in Jammu. He thanked the fans and wrote, “My mother is feeling much better now and has returned home after being discharged from the hospital. Thank you to all of them for their prayers. You guys stay safe and your own Jasmine Bhasin prayed to fans on social media for her mother and hospital beds and lack of oxygen. Jasmine wrote that my heart is breaking and I am feeling very sad.

He further wrote, there are so many deaths happening every day. People are taking help of beds and oxygen on the road. My mother was in the same condition two days ago, when it was difficult to meet in bed. My old father was walking for medical care. Many people are going through this situation. After that, Jasmine tweeted that people are losing their fans. Whom should we blame? Has our system failed? Additionally, in an interview, Jasmine had said that people are struggling with loneliness, locked in the house, alone.