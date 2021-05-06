Jasmine shared a romantic dinner picture with Ali, fans said – ‘Bane rahe Jodi’

Jasmine Bhasin-Elli Gony, who made everyone crazy with her pair in Bigg Boss 14, is now capturing fans with her new photos. These are couples whose love chemistry is clearly visible. The same is happening this time. In fact, Jasmine Bhasin recalled the recent moments when she went out for a dinner date with her boyfriend Ellie Gony. You can see that Jasmine shared a romantic throwback picture with Ellie from her official Instagram account, which is going viral on social media.

Sharing this tiring photo, Jasmine asked her boyfriend, “When could we go out for a dinner date?” Aly shared two crying emojis while answering Jasmine’s question. Now this cute photo of both TV stars including fans are very much liked.

Pramod Mahajan commented on the pictures of both of them along with Raj of the Heart and wrote WOW very pretty. After Pramod Mahajan’s comment, fans are encouraging them both by liking their pictures and heartily writing a brilliant, cute couple, flower emoji, Pyaar Mein Pyaar Ho, etc. However, one of the fans commented on this and Advised both to meet. Got married early. At the same time, someone has written that the pair should always be like this. Another fan has prayed that the duo’s love lasts for births.