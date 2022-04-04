Jason Alexander pays tribute to his Seinfeld co-star Estelle Harris after his passing

Just hours after it was revealed that beloved Seinfeld actress Estelle Harris has passed away, her on-screen son, Jason Alexander, paid tribute.

The actress died of natural causes at the age of 93 at her home in Palm Desert, California, just three weeks before what would have been her 94th birthday.

Alexander, 62, took to Twitter after learning of Harris’s passing sent an emotional tribute to Harris, who played Estelle Costanza, mother of Alexander’s character George Costanza on Seinfeld.

‘One of my favorite people has passed away – my TV mama, Estelle Harris, Alexander began in her social media tribute.