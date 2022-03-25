Jason Kenney leadership review: UCP MLAs call on Kenney to resign as dispute becomes a ‘circus’

There were fresh resignation demands on Thursday within the United Conservative Party, including two lawmakers who want Premier Jason Kenney to resign immediately.

“It would be nice to step down and support a new leader,” said UCP legislator Jason Stephens.

The Red Deer-South representative called the recent changes in the Premier’s leadership review a “disaster” and said the situation had become a “circus”.

He was joined by fellow UCP legislators Angela Pitt, Dave Hanson and Peter Guthrie in an afternoon protest over the legislature’s moves.

Former UCP legislators Drew Barnes and Todd Lowen were also present there, as well as the presidents of the six unions of the UCP constituency.

The gathering was sparked by Tuesday’s announcement from UCP President Cynthia Moore, which said…