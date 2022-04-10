Jason Kenney urges UCP to support him or risk electoral loss to Alberta NDP

Premier Jason Kenney, in a speech to party members to decide his fate, said he was an immaculate election winner who saved Alberta from slavery in a dystopian socialist hellscape.

“I’m 12-0!” Kenny said in a speech Saturday at Red Deer, cheering, applause, hooping, placards from supporters.

“I know a thing or two about winning an election.”

The party’s speech has become a fractious, acrimonious intraparty battle to formally determine whether Kenny should remain in charge of the United Conservatives.

Kenny has faced open discontent from some party and caucus members for more than a year, and he made it clear in his speech that this vote must…


