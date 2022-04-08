Jason Kokerak: Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Masters Earnings in 2022

Jason Kokrak is an American professional golfer currently playing in the Masters. You will know here his net worth, salary, wife and recent news.

Follow Him in the Masters

Kokerak was born 22 May 1985, in North Bay, Ontario, Canada. He is one of two children born to Kenneth Kokrak and his wife Theresa Marcotte Kokrak. She has a brother named Matthew, who is the best man in her marriage.

Jason has not yet shared information about his parents with the media. Although he was born in Canada, his family moved to Ohio, where he began playing golf at an amateur level.

He grew up in America and attended JFK High School to develop his golf skills. Kokrak helped his Eagles team to the Ohio State Championship. After high school, Kokarak will go to Xavier University to continue his studies…