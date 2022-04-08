Jason Kokrock makes some interesting fashion choices on the second day at the Masters

As seen on Thursday and Friday at Augusta National Golf Club, the game of golf has evolved into fashion.

Between Thursday’s ‘Pink Wave’ and Eric van Rooyen’s open ankles, the Masters has had some sharp-edged golfers.

Then there’s Jason Kokrak.

The world number 28 wore what can only be described as a green smorgasbord for his second round. But if you’re supposed to look like this, you better play.

Kokerak is doing just that so far. He is currently at par and is four away from the lead on Day 2.