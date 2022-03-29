Jason Momoa Finally Addresses Rumors That He and Lisa Bonet Are Back Together—Watch Video

We were really hoping they’d pull off Ben Stiller-Christine Taylor, but it looks like Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are still breaking up.

After 16 years as a couple and four years of marriage, the pair announced their separation in January with a loving joint statement on Momoa’s Instagram feed. “We have all felt the pressures and changes of these transformative times,” he said in his statement on January 12, To People, “A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic changes that are taking place. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways. We share it because Not because we think it’s news-worthy, but because we can do it with dignity and honesty when we go about our lives,” he continued. Is …