Jason Momoa on Lisa Bonet: ‘Not getting back together’

There is no hope for Mo and Bo.

“Dune” star Jason Momoa has definitely said that he and his wife, Lisa Bonet, won’t be back together despite the rumors.

“We’re not back together. We’re family. … We have two beautiful kids,” Momoa Said “Access Hollywood” On the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night, the day after hernia surgery.

“We are not getting back together. We are family forever,” he repeated.

A source previously claimed to Hollywood Life that the 42-year-old “Aquaman” star and 54-year-old Bonet were giving their marriage another try, but they had yet to dismiss the reports. Instead, she makes vague mention of their being “family”.

“Lisa could not …