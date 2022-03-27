Jason Momoa reveals the five essential drills to become Aquaman

Since his debut on television, Jason Momoa has positioned himself as one of the best physique actors in Hollywood. Although the character of Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones” is one of the most famous for his career, the Hawaiian artist already had extensive experience from previous projects.

When many fans thought they best saw him as the Dothraki warrior in the George R.R. Martin series, in 2016 he appeared in DC Comics’ live action as Aquaman, a role that required him to both physically and mentally. Had to prepare.

Under the guidance of experts, Jason Momoa went through a rigorous training regimen to be able to reach the big screen as the King of the Seven Seas.

Although the actor has commented that he is a fan of practicing outdoor activities when he…