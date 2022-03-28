Jason Momoa wears Ukraine-inspired pocket square to Oscars 2022

Talk about a statement accessory.

Jason Momoa showed his support for suffering Ukrainians amid the Russian offensive by wearing the country’s colors on the 2022 Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

The “Dune” star looked handsome in a black and blue tuxedo by Henry Poole, but the real focal point of her outfit was her blue and yellow pocket square, a nod to the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

Jason Momoa rocked a ponytail and a Ukraine-inspired pocket square to the 2022 Oscars. Getty Images

“Glory to Ukraine,” he told reporters on the scene.

Momoa, 42, also pulled her flowing locks back into a ponytail and accessorised with a bow tie and square-frame glasses.

Fans of the “Aquaman” star took to Twitter to see her red carpet look.

“Love Jason…