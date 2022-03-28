Jason Momoa Wore a French Braid to the 2022 Oscars and My Second Grade School Photo Is Jealous

difficult to photograph Jason Momoa His signature unassuming beachy waves, which have an intrinsically casual vibe. And for the flashy red carpets of the past, he’s worn his hair with a tuxedo just like he wears it with his usual surfer style — and we’ve had zero complaints total. But for the 2022 Oscars, the Doon actor decided to change things up a bit with a completely unexpected twist — or rather, a plaque. Guys, Jason Momoa wore a French braid to the Academy Awards.

Dressed in black from the front, Momoa was seen in a bearded Clark Kent-esque look with thick-brimmed glasses and a slicked-back hairstyle. Was it a haircut? One less bread? A peak? But as soon as we got a profile view, Momoa’s French peak glory was…