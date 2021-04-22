Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

The College of Pittsburgh has a wholesome cohort of prospects heading to the 2021 NFL Draft. Whereas gamers corresponding to Rashad Weaver, Patrick Jones, and Jaylen Twyman have garnered consideration, others Panthers’ prospects are creeping below the radar. A type of is Pittsburgh cornerback Jason Pinnock, who may very well be a sleeper on Day 3.

Jason Pinnock NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Cornerback

Faculty: Pittsburgh

Present Yr: Senior

Peak: 5’11 1/2″

Weight: 190 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Jason Pinnock Scouting Report

Positives: Good-sized cornerback with an underrated recreation. Fast-footed in reverse, flips his hips in transition and performs heads-up soccer. Mixes it up with receivers all through the route, positions himself to make performs on the cross, and possesses good ball expertise. Bodily, makes use of his arms to get off blocks and offers effort defending the run.

Negatives: Play velocity is a serious concern. Can’t get better. Lacks nice closing burst.

Evaluation: Pinnock is a hard-working cornerback with terrific ball expertise and a really feel for the place. He not often performs to his 40 time and velocity shall be a problem, however Pinnock can line up in dime packages for a zone scheme.

Jason Pinnock Participant Profile

The Connecticut native is used to taking part in within the shadows. As a three-star highschool prospect out of Windsor, Connecticut, his early recruiting course of was a low-key affair made up of native intrigue. Amongst a lot of smaller-school gives, Pinnock dedicated to Boston Faculty previous to his senior season.

That 12 months would guarantee he emerged from the shadows into the highlight. A flexible participant, Pinnock lined up at cornerback and large receiver for a staff that went 12-1 and made it to the championship recreation. As a dominant receiver, he completed third within the state with 1,172 receiving yards whereas snagging 12 touchdowns. Moreover, he put his pass-catching expertise to make use of as a playmaking cornerback, securing 7 interceptions and a 70-yard pick-six.

The Hartford Defensive Participant of the Yr in 2016, Pinnock’s recruiting course of went into overdrive. Following a suggestion from Pittsburgh, he rescinded his dedication to Boston Faculty. Because the sharks circled for his signature — Notre Dame was anticipated to make a robust play for his providers — a go to to Pittsburgh resulted in him committing and calling off his recruitment.

Pinnock’s school soccer profession at Pittsburgh

Satirically, Notre Dame would play an element in Pinnock’s story as a cornerback at Pittsburgh. As a sophomore in 2018, he secured his first school interception towards the Combating Irish. Nonetheless, he’d already put a mark within the landing field as a freshman. He noticed time in 10 video games on particular groups and as a reserve cornerback, making performs when given the chance together with a fumble restoration returned for a rating towards Oklahoma State.

The interception towards Notre Dame got here as a part of an elevated position in his sophomore season. He made six begins throughout 13 video games. His 2 interceptions tied the staff lead and his 6 cross breakups included 3 from a powerful efficiency within the ACC Championship Sport towards Trevor Lawrence and firm.

Damage thwarted his junior season, with Pinnock spending three video games on the sideline, limiting him to only three begins on the season. Regardless of his damage, he continued to flash playmaking capability. His 7 cross breakups could be a career-high, and he proved to be a game-changing menace towards UCF. The Pittsburgh cornerback secured a leaping end-zone interception as Pitt eeked out a 35-34 victory.

Regardless of the interruptions attributable to the worldwide scenario in 2020, Pinnock began a career-high 10 video games in his closing season as a Pittsburgh cornerback. In securing 3 interceptions — together with a game-sealing decide towards Louisville — and 19 tackles, he ensured that he went out taking part in his greatest soccer. Glorious performances all through the season earned him a spot on the Faculty Gridiron Showcase, the place he displayed his capability to the scouts in attendance.

Jason Pinnock’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh cornerback has excellent size which might earn him a shot within the NFL. His general athletic profile is prone to additionally trigger intrigue as his shuttle, broad soar, and vertical soar at Pitt’s Professional Day have been significantly spectacular. One knock towards Pinnock from expertise evaluators has been his velocity. Nonetheless, he turned in a sub-4.50 40-yard sprint. The query stays whether or not he can play at that velocity on the sphere.

Whether or not the intrigue is sufficient for him to be drafted is one other matter. Nonetheless, he represents a possible late-round choice in a packed cornerback class. Some groups that might take a cornerback on the backend of the draft embody the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Indianapolis Colts.

