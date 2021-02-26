“Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown Have No Heart”: Kendrick Perkins moves on to the Celtic Stars who pull streak after losing streak. sport

Kendrick Perkins takes Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown, saying they play without heart and show poor body language on the court.

With more than a third of the season’s hats, the Boston Celtics have engrossed in mediocrity. After beginning the year on a relatively high note, the Celtics are now coping with a 15–17 record.

They are losing in three games, following their most recent blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks as they allow an ice cold Danilo Gullinery To catch fire and drop a career high 10 3s on them.

Although Tatum and Brown have been selected to represent the Celtics in the 2021 All-Star Game, they have not been late for selection. In their loss to the Hawks, both Brown and Tatum combined for only 30 points, reducing the percentage shooting from the field.

Also read: “Dennis Lindsey made racist remarks towards me during my exit interview”: Eliza Millsap says Utah Jazz general manager used racial slur against him 6 years ago

Although the Celtics’ problems are beyond just their two star guards, Kendrick Perkins later decided to play the harp and blame them for the loss to the Hawks.

Kendrick Perkins does not hold back on Jason Tatum and has to endure his poor play

Former Boston Celtic Kendrick Perkins feels that Boston was enough for the Celtics’ recent wickets. He used this interview to realize that he felt wrong with the Celtics:

“Here I have a problem. No Hearts and it begins with Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tonight, I saw everyone Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum had bad body language Many Shot, complaining to the referee, and not protecting anything of the kind. “

“The only way they can go. If they decide to go [email protected] No word on Celtics postgame live pic.twitter.com/AyE5IJdn6T – Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) 25 February, 2021

Also read: “It’s hard to blame Jason Tatum or Jaylen Brown for our struggle”: Danny Anging defended his stars, questioning his team’s level of intensity after the Hawks’ defeat.

Tatum and Brown are facing a slight slump at the moment, but the Celtics roster does not mesh well together as a whole. People like Jeff Teague have shown that they do not deserve extended minutes on a team that is looking contenders for a title.

Kemba Walker is opening one of his Hornets and is currently being imitated by the man the Celtics gave him in exchange for him: Terry Rozier.

In response to the Celtics’ struggles, Danny Anging claimed that he needed to get more help for Tatum and Brown. “I think we need to surround Brown and Tam with more scoring. We need more dynamic talent off the bench. We want people who won’t Subject to For them, but people who will praise them. “