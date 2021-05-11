ENTERTAINMENT

Jaspreet Bumrah shares photos of wife Sanjana, see

Sports desk. As soon as the name of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah comes out, one word that comes in mind is Yorker. His deadly yorker, thrown by a small bowling action, breaks the feet of good batsmen. Let me tell you that Jaspreet Bumrah and Support Presenter Sanjana Ganesan got married in the marriage on March 15 this year.

After marriage, both of them joined their duty in the 14th season of IPL, but it has been postponed indefinitely after the corona virus intrusion into the IPL’s bio bubble. In such a situation, Bumrah and Sanjana have also returned to their homes.

Friends, recently Jaspreet Bumrah shared a video of Sanjana Ganesan in her Instagram store. In this video, Sanjana is seen sweating heavily in the gym. Bumrah congratulated Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday in a very romantic way. Bumrah shared a picture, in which Sanjana is kissing on his cheek. While sharing this picture, Bumrah wrote – Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart every day. You are mine .. I love you…

