Jaspreet Bumrah’s wedding completed one month, photo shared with Sanjana Ganesan

Indian quick bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s wedding ceremony accomplished one month on Thursday. He shared an image on Twitter with spouse Sanjana Ganesan on the completion of 1 month of marriage. Jaspreet Bumrah married TV anchor Sanjana Ganesan on 15 March. Bumrah shared an image with Sanjana and described her as his finest buddy. Bumraha is at the moment taking part in for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.

Whereas sharing the photograph on Twitter, Bumrah wrote within the caption, “A month of affection, laughter, jokes, lengthy dialogue and peace. A month to marry my finest buddy. Bumrah sought go away from BCCI for marriage. Due to this, he didn’t play within the restricted overs collection towards England.

One month of affection, stomach laughs, foolish jokes, lengthy conversations and peace. One month of being married to my finest buddy.❤ pic.twitter.com/yraFiVTciM – Jasprit Bumrah (@ Jaspritbumrah93) April 15, 2021

Speaking about Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2021 journey to date, Mumbai was defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore of their opening match. However of their second match, the group made an important comeback and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs within the nearest match. Bumrah is without doubt one of the most important gamers of Mumbai Indians. He has taken 111 wickets in 94 IPL matches, 27 of which he took within the IPL 2020 performed within the UAE.

