LATEST

Jaspreet Bumrah’s wedding completed one month, photo shared with Sanjana Ganesan

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Indian quick bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s wedding ceremony accomplished one month on Thursday. He shared an image on Twitter with spouse Sanjana Ganesan on the completion of 1 month of marriage. Jaspreet Bumrah married TV anchor Sanjana Ganesan on 15 March. Bumrah shared an image with Sanjana and described her as his finest buddy. Bumraha is at the moment taking part in for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.

Whereas sharing the photograph on Twitter, Bumrah wrote within the caption, “A month of affection, laughter, jokes, lengthy dialogue and peace. A month to marry my finest buddy. Bumrah sought go away from BCCI for marriage. Due to this, he didn’t play within the restricted overs collection towards England.

Speaking about Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2021 journey to date, Mumbai was defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore of their opening match. However of their second match, the group made an important comeback and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs within the nearest match. Bumrah is without doubt one of the most important gamers of Mumbai Indians. He has taken 111 wickets in 94 IPL matches, 27 of which he took within the IPL 2020 performed within the UAE.

IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw mentioned, what do you focus on about Ricky Potting

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top