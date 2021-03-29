Jathi Ratnalu Box Office Collection 19th Day Naveen Polishetty Starrer Total Worldwide Earning Till Now

The Telugu Film “Jathi Ratnalu” has registered its name in a big score film at the US box office. Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna have worked in the movie which is directed by Anudeep KV. Actress Faria Abdullad as Murali Sharma will be seen in the lead role. Naresh and Brahmanandam have also worked in supporting roles. The film also features Faria Abdullah while Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Naresh play supporting roles. The estimated budget of the film was Rs. 6 crores. The movie has also got registered in 100 crores box office collection in India. The movie has collected $1 million in the United State within the first day of release.

The most highlighted fact is the budget of the film that is Ra. 6 Crores and the movie has earned Rs 100 Crores in the Indian market only. After the pandemic, this is the first movie that earned fame along with a huge amount. The film has earned 100 crores in the state market only and the distribution portion eas of Rs. 30 Crores. After a long time, this movie has again proved that the south film industry can also be in an Rs. 100 Crores club. This has also become the huge success of Naveen Polishetty who has amazed his fans with his performance.