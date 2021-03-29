ENTERTAINMENT

Jathi Ratnalu Box Office Collection 19th Day Naveen Polishetty Starrer Total Worldwide Earning Till Now

Jathi Ratnalu Box Office Collection

The Telugu Film “Jathi Ratnalu” has registered its name in a big score film at the US box office. Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna have worked in the movie which is directed by Anudeep KV. Actress Faria Abdullad as Murali Sharma will be seen in the lead role. Naresh and Brahmanandam have also worked in supporting roles. The film also features Faria Abdullah while Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Naresh play supporting roles. The estimated budget of the film was Rs. 6 crores. The movie has also got registered in 100 crores box office collection in India. The movie has collected $1 million in the United State within the first day of release.

Jathi Ratnalu Box Office Collection

The production house member has said that the movie has entered the 100 crore club and this is a proud moment for the team. It has marked its place in the Indian market. We have always aimed for a film like Jathi Rathnalu and it has given us reason to fulfill the aim. We give our regards to the scriptwriter for his nurture deposition that impressed the viewers and critics also. The film has also become the first Indian film to make a box office collection of $1 million in the US. Many celebrities such as Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun have praised the movie and sent their compliments.

The film producer has also said that every script is an individual on its own and completes its journey till it shown in theatres. Jathi Ratnalu has become a script that we always aimed for and we have given all our potential to make it a remarkable one. The success of this movie has changed the lives of the people who worked in this movie. A wholehearted appreciation to the scriptwriter and the director who has made it what it is today. The movie has met the expectations of the viewers and marked its success with the $1 million dollars collection in the United States.

The most highlighted fact is the budget of the film that is Ra. 6 Crores and the movie has earned Rs 100 Crores in the Indian market only. After the pandemic, this is the first movie that earned fame along with a huge amount. The film has earned 100 crores in the state market only and the distribution portion eas of Rs. 30 Crores. After a long time, this movie has again proved that the south film industry can also be in an Rs. 100 Crores club. This has also become the huge success of Naveen Polishetty who has amazed his fans with his performance. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

