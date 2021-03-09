Jathi Ratnalu censor report and run time

Loading...

Loading...

New policy, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna starrer upcoming hilarious entertaining film Jaithi Ratnalu, has completed the censor formalities and received a Clean U certificate from the censor board and finally after facing all odds, the film is slated for release on March 11 Is ready.

Loading...

Sources near manufacturers Jathi Ratnalu Revealed that Naveen Policity, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna Starr have garnered appreciation from the censor authorities before entertaining the audience. The film’s run time is 140 minutes.

Loading...

The producers of Swapna Cinema, Jaithi Ratnalu, took to Twitter and shared about the upcoming film, which was passed by the censor board with a Clean U certificate. He wrote, “U certificate for our Ratnalu.”

Loading...

JD Ratnalu is played by Anudeep KV, and also stars Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Tanikela Bharani, Naresh and Vanella Kishore in pivotal roles. The film is taking a good deal of discussion among the lovers. From teasers to songs, this comedy entertainer Jati Ratnalu is already winning hearts. There is huge enthusiasm among film lovers to find out what is in store.

Loading...

The film Ratna Ratnu is produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner of Swapna Cinema. Radhan is composing music and Siddam Manohar is taking care of cinematography.

Loading...