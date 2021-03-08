Jathi Ratnalu is a ‘clean’ entertainer – TheMiracleTech

The film ‘Jatt Ratnalu’ starring Naveen Polisetti, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna is coming to theaters on March 11 to create laughter. The film, directed by Anudeep KV, has completed all the formalities, including censors. With a clean U certificate, the film before the audience’s entertainment has robbed the censor’s sleep, according to sources.

The total duration of the film will be 140 minutes. With no-nonsense elements, Jathi Ratnalu is said to be an outrageous entertainer with three comedy stars in the lead roles.

The pre-release event of the film was celebrated in a grand manner and the entire team is confident that Chhoti Ratnalu will become the biggest hit among the short films.

If all meets the expectations, Ratnalu expects a massive opening.

