Jathi Ratnalu Is Like Jandhyala, EVV Film – TheMiracleTech

27 February, 2021

Mahashivratri is going to be a festival of entertainment for film lovers. Jatti Ratnalu directed by Anudeep KV and produced by Nag Ashwin is one of the special attractions. The team of the film interacted with the writers to reveal interesting facts about the film.

Producer Nag Ashwin received accolades for his director Anudeep KV for the grim visuals performing a serious and entertaining comedy. “My favorite directors are Jandiala, EVV and SV Krishna Reddy. Whenever we feel inferior, we still enjoy his films. We wanted to make a film that would be fun even after 10 years. One such film is Jati Ratnalu. He said that all the people working for the film are true Rathi Ratnalu.

Nag Ashwin confirmed that he would offer masks to film lovers as a safety precaution.

