Jathi Ratnalu Movie Release Date, (2021) Download Movie – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Jathi Ratnalu Movie: Naveen Polishetty’s upcoming Telugu movie Jathi Ratnalu release date is out now. Here we have posted the details Jathi Ratnalu Movie Release Date, Cast, Crew, OTT Release Date, Trailer, and more. The Comedy Entertainer is directed by Anudeep Kv. It will be produced by Telugu director Nag Ashwin under the banner of Swapna Cinema.
The film’s music is scored by Radhan and the story written by Anudeep K V. The film’s release date is up March 11, 2021However, after Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, Naveen Polishetty comes up with a new comedy Entertainer Movie. Today, the Jathi Ratnalu Movie unit announced the movie’s official release date.
Jathi Ratnalu Telugu Movie cast stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah and Brahmaji. However, there is no official announcement regarding the release date of the movie and the TV premiere.
|Movie name
|Jathi ratnalu
|Genre
|Comedy drama
|Publication date
|March 11, 2021
|Starring
|Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Brahmaji
|Directed by:
|Anudeep KV
|Created by:
|Nag Ashwin
|Music through
|Radhan
|Cinematography by:
|Siddam manohar
|Edited by:
|Abhinav danda
|OTT release date:
|April 2021
|Production company:
|Swapna cinema
|Digital rights
Jathi Ratnalu movie star cast
- Naveen Polishetty
- Priyadarshi
- Rahul Ramakrishna
- Faria Abdullah |
- Brahmaj
Jathi Ratnalu Movie Release date in OTT
As of now, the official release date has been announced. However, we expect it to appear on OTT or Digital Streaming Platform after 30 days from the theatrical release. recently the Jathi Ratnalu Telugu film team has started the Last Schedule shooting of the film. So the Jathi Ratnalu Movie Digital Streaming Date will be out after the theatrical run is finished.
Where can you watch Jathi Ratnalu’s full movie online?
Jathi Ratnalu Full HD Movie will be available to watch online on the official OTT platform in the coming weeks. We should only watch Naveen Polishetty’s Jathi Ratnalu movie on the official digital streaming platform and support filmmakers. So it is not a crime to watch or download movies from legal websites.
Official trailer of Jathi Ratnalu Movie
No official trailer of the Jathi Ratnalu Movie has been released yet and we can expect it very soon.
Jathi Ratnalu Movie Digital Release / Streaming Date
