Jathi Ratnalu Trailer: Funniest! – TheMiracleTech

This summer is one of the much awaited films to come, as we are going to watch an entire comedy film after a long time. Naveen Polishetti, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles, the trailer of the film is released today by Prabhas who is going to work under the next directorial direction of the film’s producer Nag Ashwin.

The trailer begins on a fun note, with a shop owner revealing Naveen Polyshetti’s marks in Tenth, Intermediate and Engineering. He loves a girl played by Faria Abdullah and tries to flirt with her. But, she is not interested in him. Naveen’s efforts to impress the girl are hysterical.

The trailer once again speaks of a massive scandal. With two other comedians Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna as partners in crime with Naveen, it is a fun ride from beginning to end. In particular, the prison scene and the final part of the courtroom are partisan. Also, it is good to see Brahmanandam being the part of this funniest film.

Anudeep KV impresses as both writer and director. Interestingly, all the comedy scenes are situational and not a single scene is forced. Radhan’s BGM is another big asset.

Jathe Ratnalu is ready to produce a riot of laughter in theaters from the 11th of this month.

