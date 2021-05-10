Javed Akhtar said – learn from fighting Maharashtra government from Corona, people told ‘jock of the day’

Mumbai: The country is currently undergoing a second wave of infection. Over the past several weeks, more than 3.5 lakh new cases have been registered, which has increased to more than 4 lakh in the last few days. Coming to the states, Maharashtra is in the most critical condition with more than 50,000 infected patients coming every week for several weeks.

I believe that others need to learn a lesson or two from the government of Maharashtra and Bombay Municipal Corporation who are fighting the threat of COVID with tremendous potential. – Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) 8 May, 2021

Even after such a situation in Maharashtra, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar praised Maharashtra, tweeting that “others should learn from Maharashtra and BMC how to fight Kovid-19”. His statement, however, was not well dismissed by many social media users, reacting to Javed Akhtar’s tweet on the dire situation in Maharashtra. In fact, lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “I agree that others should learn a lesson or two from the Maharashtra government and the Bombay Municipal Corporation who are fighting the threat of Kovid with full potential”.

On his tweet, many social media users expressed concern over the serious state of infection in Maharashtra and voiced their disagreement and questioned Javed Akhtar about what should be learned from Maharashtra, when Maharashtra has the highest number of infections and deaths. One user described it as ‘Joke of the Day’ and advised Javed Akhtar to focus on his work. Another user named Pankaj said, “Most of the deaths have occurred in Maharashtra, yet you guys are terrible, how do you do it, sir?” Kamlesh Bansal, a Twitter user said, “The most failed CM can only be praised by Bollywood people like you.” One user described it as a paid tweet. Let me tell you, Maharashtra is the most corona affected state in the country. ” The highest number of cases are here and deaths are also the highest in this state.