ENTERTAINMENT

Javed Akhtar said – learn from fighting Maharashtra government from Corona, people told ‘jock of the day’

Avatar

Mumbai: The country is currently undergoing a second wave of infection. Over the past several weeks, more than 3.5 lakh new cases have been registered, which has increased to more than 4 lakh in the last few days. Coming to the states, Maharashtra is in the most critical condition with more than 50,000 infected patients coming every week for several weeks.

Even after such a situation in Maharashtra, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar praised Maharashtra, tweeting that “others should learn from Maharashtra and BMC how to fight Kovid-19”. His statement, however, was not well dismissed by many social media users, reacting to Javed Akhtar’s tweet on the dire situation in Maharashtra. In fact, lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “I agree that others should learn a lesson or two from the Maharashtra government and the Bombay Municipal Corporation who are fighting the threat of Kovid with full potential”.

On his tweet, many social media users expressed concern over the serious state of infection in Maharashtra and voiced their disagreement and questioned Javed Akhtar about what should be learned from Maharashtra, when Maharashtra has the highest number of infections and deaths. One user described it as ‘Joke of the Day’ and advised Javed Akhtar to focus on his work. Another user named Pankaj said, “Most of the deaths have occurred in Maharashtra, yet you guys are terrible, how do you do it, sir?” Kamlesh Bansal, a Twitter user said, “The most failed CM can only be praised by Bollywood people like you.” One user described it as a paid tweet. Let me tell you, Maharashtra is the most corona affected state in the country. ” The highest number of cases are here and deaths are also the highest in this state.

Related Items:

Most Popular

73
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top