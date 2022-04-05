Javier Miley left an event for not sharing space with Carolina Losada

Xavier Miley He participated in an interview this Monday, April 4 and declined to share the location Carolina LosadaSenator from Together for Change. “I’m going straight”Said the national deputy, who threatened to withdraw.

A representative of La Libertad Avanza was interviewed to envy the televised debates and impose conditions on the programs he participated in. Maria Laura Sentillon Feather +News ,ln+) After arguing about the similarities between the opposition space and the Fronte de Todos, and accusing both of “collectivism”, the journalist asked him if he felt uncomfortable.

,Aren’t you Xavier at the table because you like being here alone?Santillon consulted him. “Because he told me it was a face-to-face. I have definitions from hand to hand…