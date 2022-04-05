Javier Miley refuses to cross air with Carolina Losada

Javier Miley refuses to cross air with Carolina Losada

“Carolina wants to talk to you. Can she?” asked the driver, who had not expected a sharp reaction from the Economist. “I have nothing to talk to anybody,” the MLA insisted.

And she continued: “I have nothing against Carolina, I value her a lot as a human being. If you set a set of conditions, you don’t lie to the guest, you’re on her. Don’t attack… those things are not done.”

“As I live in a world full of operations, I understand that these things can happen,” said Miley, who accused the program’s production of “making it dirty.”

Surprised, María Laura Santillon dismissed the liberal economist’s allegations and explained: “Carolina, I wanted to add, because I think her look is very interesting and I thought it would please you, I’m honest. It was very easy for me…


Read Full News