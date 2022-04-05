Javier Miley refuses to cross air with Carolina Losada

“Carolina wants to talk to you. Can she?” asked the driver, who had not expected a sharp reaction from the Economist. “I have nothing to talk to anybody,” the MLA insisted.

And she continued: “I have nothing against Carolina, I value her a lot as a human being. If you set a set of conditions, you don’t lie to the guest, you’re on her. Don’t attack… those things are not done.”

“As I live in a world full of operations, I understand that these things can happen,” said Miley, who accused the program’s production of “making it dirty.”

Surprised, María Laura Santillon dismissed the liberal economist’s allegations and explained: “Carolina, I wanted to add, because I think her look is very interesting and I thought it would please you, I’m honest. It was very easy for me…