Javier Milli announces his salary for the fourth time: when is it, how to sign up and the amount

economist Xavier Miley informed that he will return Dodge Your Salary as a National Deputy, in line with March, as he had promised in his election campaign and following the success of the initiative in the previous months. This way, over 2,100,000 people To participate are listed on their website.

In this occasion, the prize money is of 347.157 pesos and his party freedom advance, communicated the grounds and conditions for focusing on the transparency of its operations. ,Whoever wins the draw for the Diet of the Month will be eliminated automatically from the database and if you want to be part of the draw again, you have to register next month”, he explained, adding that those who have registered and …