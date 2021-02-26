Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form 2021-22: JNVST Admission Form PDF, Last Date | ReaderMaster

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form 2021-22 | Navodaya Admission Last Date and Exam Result | Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Application Form | JNVST Admission Form PDF, Last Date & Result

Dear readers, today we will give you “Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission Exam 2021-22) Class Six Registration” Will inform you about If you also want to admit your children in Navodaya, then you do not need to go for it. You can easily apply sitting at home. Navodaya Vidyalayas have issued a release for the application for admission in class 6 session 2021-22. If you are interested in this Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2022, then you can apply before the last date to apply.

Online applications for Class 6 entrance examination have been started by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (JNVST) in the year 2021-22. Students desirous of admission in Navodaya Vidyalaya can submit their application before 15 September 2021. For which you do not have to pay any kind. The entrance examination form of Navodaya Vidyalaya is completely free. But if you get the form filled from a computer center, you can be read paying the service charge to get the form filled. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form 2021-22 pdf download, result 2021, admit card and last date of application for complete information, read this article carefully till the end.

State wise list of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST State-wise List)

State wise list of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST School) – According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be established in a phased manner in each district. At present, 661 schools have been approved out of 28 states and 07 union territories, which are functioning 636. For more information, see in the picture below.

latest update – Lateral Entrance Selection Test for admission to class IX in JNV for the academic session 2021-22 will be conducted on 24/02/2021. Navodaya Vidyalaya 9th Grade Entrance Examination JNVST Admit Card Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Form 2021-22: KVS Admission List, Eligibility & Last Date

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form 2021-22 PDF

Let us tell you that no application fee will have to be paid for online registration for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021. Students must have a valid mobile number to apply. The registration number of the students will come on the mobile number. Jnv admission online form Starting 15 December 2020. Students can check the important dates of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2021 through the table below:

Important dates of JNVST application form 2021-2022: Events Dates Date of commencement of application 22 October 2020 Last date to apply 15 December 2020 Date of issue of Admit Card (1st Phase) To be announced soon

Highlights of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form

Name of scheme Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya online form

JNVST online application 2021 Committee name Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Beneficiary Students of class 6th and 9th Education session 2021-2022 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2021 Online / offline mode Application start 22 October 2020 Last date to apply 15 December 2020 Date of issue of admit card To be announced soon Exam Date (Phase I) 10 April 2021 Second stage exam date To be announced soon Result Declaration Date To be announced soon JNVST Official Website https://navodaya.gov.in/ Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission Form PDF Download

Some important things for Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2021-22

Some important points for Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2021-22 – Before making Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form 2019, there are some important things that you should know, which are as follows:

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form, issued by the Navodaya Samiti, whose print you have to take and get it certified by the Headmaster of your school. After authenticating, scan it and save it in your computer. Your mobile which you have at the time of filling the form, so that you can get the application number and password on that number. Keep the signature and photo of the student and father separately in a folder from the scanned form. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form PDF Download link is given below.

Read also: RTE Uttar Pradesh Admission 2021-22 Online Application Starts

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form 2021-22 Class Six Registration

JNVST Entrance Exam 2021-22 Class 6 Registration – To apply online, first of all you have to visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya. nvsadmissionclasssix.in Have to go in For this, click on the link given below.

official website: Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission Class Six

After this, you will reach the home page. Where you “Click here for candidate registration – Step I” Have to click in As shown in the picture below:

Or click on this link: Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test – 2021 for admission in class – VI

After this, a form will open in front of you. Where you have to submit the form by filling the basic information.

After submission, Registration Number & Password will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Which you have to use to login. So keep it safe, do not delete the message.

Now login with the registration number and password received and fill the main form.

As soon as you login, you will reach the next page. Here you have to fill Phase 2 or Main Form “Registration Form – Step 2” Have to click on

After this, another form will open in front of you. Upload your documents carefully and submit the required information in this Phase 2 form. In this way, you will be able to fill the form of Navodaya class 6 easily.

With this you Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form 2021 Class 9 You can also apply for online.

Eligibility conditions and rules for admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Educational Qualification for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Admission 2021 – Following is the educational qualification for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya online form JNVST Class 6.

Students must have passed fifth grade. Also, students studying in class V can also apply.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021-22

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 Are released on the official website. As you may be aware that students have to undergo a written examination to take admission and these written tests are held in major cities of India. Admit cards are issued for the students to take the JNVST written test. Let us tell you that the application forms for the first phase are issued in December and the admit cards for the second phase are issued in March.

JNVST Admit Card will be issued online only. Admit card is a very important document for the examination and students cannot take the written examination without the Admit Card. Candidates will need an admit card to take the Navodaya exam. For this, the student has to go through Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Registration Number & Password. After which, students can easily Download JNVST 2021 Admit Card can do.

Uttarakhand Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 – For the Uttarakhand Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, the students who have filled the application form, their admission will be sent by the Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to the student’s school address. In which information about exam date, exam time, examination center, roll number will be available.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form PDF Download

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Admission Form PDF Download 2020-21 The link is given below. As you will be aware that Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), due to the wide variety of languages ​​in our country, offers online application admission forms on the basis of spoken or read at the state level. Which makes it easy for students of every language to fill the form. Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission Form Available in the following types of languages.

Assamese Bengali Bodo English Garo Gujarati Hindi Kannada Cough Malayalam Manipuri / Bungalow Manipuri / Meitei / Mayek flag Mizo Nepali Hates Punjabi Telugu Tamil Urdu

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Online Form 2021 (Helpline)

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission Helpline Number – To get all the information related to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission (JNVST 2021), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has issued toll-free helpline number (0120) 240-5969. Or you complete list of JNV Contact Details this link Can be obtained by clicking on

Help Desk Number for JNVST 2021 (6th) and LEST (9th): (0120) 2975-754

Sheela Darpan- Email ID: [email protected]

Other information for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Examination

Other information for JNVST class 6 exam – We have given some links below for other information for registration in Navodaya class 6. Through these, you can get complete information about “Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2021-22 Class Six Registration”.

Check: Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Examination (JNVST) Notifications download: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 JNVST certificate The last date for registration is 15 December 2020. Also read: List of schemes launched by Prime Minister 2020-21 PDF

Dear readers, here we have given you all the information of “Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission Exam 2021 Class 6 Registration”. If you have any other information or questions related to this, you can ask through the comment below. We will support you soon. Stay connected with our website www.readermaster.com for more information on government schemes of all other states. Thank you-