Jay Copeland meets Jimmy Allen on ‘American Idol’ at Disney

“American Idol” has thrown in a new wrinkle for two episodes this week.

For the first time ever, the performances of the top 24 contestants at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii will be judged by audiences at home. Voting began on Sunday evening with 10 episodes. Episode 11 is Monday.

Viewers can vote for Salisbury native Jeremiah “Jay” Copeland (who performed on Sunday) in three ways: on americanidol.com/vote, through the American Idol app or by messaging 1 to 21523. The limit is 10 votes per contestant per method. Voting for Episode 10 will close on Monday, April 11 at 6 am.

The Salisbury University alum set the tone for Sunday’s episode by performing the first song of the evening: “I Want You Back” from The Jackson 5.

