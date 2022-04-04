Jay Mammone's reaction after being confirmed as Gerardo Rosin's successor at La Pea de Morphy

Jay Mammone is in a great professional moment since landing on Telefe. While the host awaits the start of his new program, he also shared heartfelt words after he was confirmed as Gerardo Rosín’s successor at La Pea de Morphy.

,Thank you for trusting me for ‘Show Mammon’ and ‘La Pea de Morfie’ on Telefe very soon, I am honored and I sincerely look forward to living it. thank you all for your messages of love“, he expressed jay mammon through his Twitter account.


