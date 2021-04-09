Jaya Bachchan Had Started Crying After Hearing Such Talk About Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip – Tech Kashif

Today is the birthday of famous Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan. Jaya is one of those actresses who never discuss her family or personal life in the media. She is always attached to her family. Not only that, but he does not mind his daughter or daughter-in-law. Though there have been reports that the relationship between Jaya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya is not very good, both mother-in-law and daughter-in-law have always proved that they love and respect each other a lot. Jaya talked a lot about Aishwarya during an interview before her marriage.

He had said that Aishwarya would become an ideal daughter-in-law and she is a very good person. Jaya had said, Aishwarya is a big star and yet she fits in well with our family. When we saw Aishwarya, we felt that daughter Shweta is coming home because we have given Aishwarya a daughter’s place. Jaya was told that Aishwarya is such a big star, so don’t you have any problem with this? So Jaya had said, “It is her special thing that even after being such a big star she is very simple and stays with everyone. She knows how to live with family.”

Apart from this, Jaya had said something in front of everyone in appreciation of Aishwarya because of the Filmfare Award show because that actress also gets emotional. In fact, Jaya said in front of everyone on the stage, “I am going to be the mother-in-law of a beautiful girl that the entire nation is proud of.” Welcome to our family. I love you very much Aishwarya started crying after hearing Jaya’s words. Aishwarya had said in an interview that Jaya gave her precious gifts after marriage, which Aishwarya has been holding till date. Do you know that the ring that Abhishek wore to Aishwarya was none other than Jaya Bachchan’s choice. Jaya herself liked the ring for Aishwarya, which was said to be worth Rs 50 lakhs at that time. Jaya wore Manglik-style gold bracelets to Aishwarya when she entered the house for the first time after marriage. Not only this, Jaya also gave him an iron bracelet which is still close to Aishwarya’s heart so that she can save her daughter-in-law from sight. Aishwarya’s eyes were filled with tears as she saw it all.