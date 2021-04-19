Jaya & Kirti Get Arrested







The upcoming episode of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali begins with the place Raghav is working outdoors and he hears some cranky sound and comes to determine what’s occurring there. Farhad interrogates all ladies that what they’re doing right here, they reply that Rghav referred to as them. All of the sudden he runs inside and begins shouting at them that who referred to as them right here, spontaneously Pallavi replies that she referred to as them. In the meantime, she places a situation in entrance of him that at any time when she’s going to get keys she’s going to return from right here.

Then Jaya and Kirti take a look at the photographs and say all pics are trying extraordinary, Kirti says that she ought to take a look at some extra photos. All of the sudden somebody presses the bell swap and she or he involves open the door and sees the Police standing there, She asks them that what occurred one thing is improper right here. Cops say that they should examine their home as a result of they bought the data’s that Jaya unlawful enterprise. Jaya refuses to simply accept no matter cops are saying.

After that, Raghav says to Pallavi that she ought to shut her store and open an Ashram right here as a result of she is nice at lectures. As a result of she is promoting 3 sarees on 1 saree’s value which isn’t applicable in any respect, and if it goes lengthy so she should give keys of the store robotically. Pallavi mentions that it’s only a starting and as per the enterprise technique she should give some low cost to the shopper in order that they will entice to the store, however he retains on retaliating together with her.

Then Harish makes a name to Raghav and instantly Jaya’s well being getting down within the jail and Kirti says that please give her some water. On one other facet, Harish meets Raghav and informs that each Jaya and Kirti get arrested by the police. Pallavi tells all the pieces Krishna and he makes her perceive that she did improper as a result of it’s not the appropriate time to offer them an enormous low cost. In the event that they do that so it may be dangerous for them as a result of lately they set a enterprise.

Then Raghav reaches the police station and asks in regards to the inspector Swami, and pushes the in cost, and says launch them proper now from the jail. Farhad consoles him and says that don’t fear he’ll discuss to him concerning the difficulty, Farhad apologizes to the inspector on account of Raghav’s behaviour, then Raghav goes to Jaya and Kirti and sees them crying. He asks them what occurred at the moment Kirti replies that she doesn’t know something. He says don’t worry he’ll make them launch. So watch it on Starplus at 06:30 PM.