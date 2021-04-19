LATEST

Jaya & Kirti Get Arrested

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Today's Episode April 19th 2021: Jaya & Kirti Get Arrested



The upcoming episode of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali begins with the place Raghav is working outdoors and he hears some cranky sound and comes to determine what’s occurring there. Farhad interrogates all ladies that what they’re doing right here, they reply that Rghav referred to as them. All of the sudden he runs inside and begins shouting at them that who referred to as them right here, spontaneously Pallavi replies that she referred to as them. In the meantime, she places a situation in entrance of him that at any time when she’s going to get keys she’s going to return from right here.

Then Jaya and Kirti take a look at the photographs and say all pics are trying extraordinary, Kirti says that she ought to take a look at some extra photos. All of the sudden somebody presses the bell swap and she or he involves open the door and sees the Police standing there, She asks them that what occurred one thing is improper right here. Cops say that they should examine their home as a result of they bought the data’s that Jaya unlawful enterprise. Jaya refuses to simply accept no matter cops are saying.

After that, Raghav says to Pallavi that she ought to shut her store and open an Ashram right here as a result of she is nice at lectures. As a result of she is promoting 3 sarees on 1 saree’s value which isn’t applicable in any respect, and if it goes lengthy so she should give keys of the store robotically. Pallavi mentions that it’s only a starting and as per the enterprise technique she should give some low cost to the shopper in order that they will entice to the store, however he retains on retaliating together with her.

Then Harish makes a name to Raghav and instantly Jaya’s well being getting down within the jail and Kirti says that please give her some water. On one other facet, Harish meets Raghav and informs that each Jaya and Kirti get arrested by the police. Pallavi tells all the pieces Krishna and he makes her perceive that she did improper as a result of it’s not the appropriate time to offer them an enormous low cost. In the event that they do that so it may be dangerous for them as a result of lately they set a enterprise.

Then Raghav reaches the police station and asks in regards to the inspector Swami, and pushes the in cost, and says launch them proper now from the jail. Farhad consoles him and says that don’t fear he’ll discuss to him concerning the difficulty, Farhad apologizes to the inspector on account of Raghav’s behaviour, then Raghav goes to Jaya and Kirti and sees them crying. He asks them what occurred at the moment Kirti replies that she doesn’t know something. He says don’t worry he’ll make them launch. So watch it on Starplus at 06:30 PM.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
32
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
31
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
28
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top