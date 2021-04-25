ENTERTAINMENT

Jaya Prada revealed – How did Dharmendra feel in the romantic scene? Shatrughan Sinha said to be stingy

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bollywood veteran Jaya Prada has given nice efficiency in considered one of her movies in her profession. Which persons are nonetheless seen remembering. She was counted among the many prime actresses within the business at one time. That’s the reason he has labored with nearly all the massive heroes of Hindi movies. Just lately he has made enjoyable disclosures about his co-stars Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha on a present. He has informed how Dharmendra’s situation was once within the romantic scenes? With this, he mentioned many such issues on this present, which all of the folks current there have been seen laughing.

6 Heroes Names

Really, Jaya Prada lately reached the set of singing actuality present Indian Idol Season 12. Jaya Prada joined Judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as particular visitors on this present. On the identical time, he loved the efficiency of the contestants, in addition to fascinating issues concerning the previous days of Bollywood. The present’s host Jai Bhanushali put up a sport for Jaya that included six of his co-stars Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Rishi Kapoor. After this, he requested Jaya humorous questions on these heroes-

Dharam ji greater than hero …

The host of the present requested Jaya Prada which of those actors had probably the most sweat within the romantic scene. Jaya took Dharmendra’s identify after excited about it. He said- ‘Dharam ji, I see extra buddies than hero. However what he used to do in rehearsals was not in Tech. As a result of he used to do one thing else in Tech ‘.

silenced

Its son Jai Bhanushali requested which of those co-stars was probably the most stingy of you. On this query, as a substitute of taking the identify straight, Jaya Prada merely mentioned – ‘Khamosh!’ …. which actor Shatrughan Sinha used to seem in movies.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
55
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
52
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
49
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top