Jaya Prada revealed – How did Dharmendra feel in the romantic scene? Shatrughan Sinha said to be stingy

Bollywood veteran Jaya Prada has given nice efficiency in considered one of her movies in her profession. Which persons are nonetheless seen remembering. She was counted among the many prime actresses within the business at one time. That’s the reason he has labored with nearly all the massive heroes of Hindi movies. Just lately he has made enjoyable disclosures about his co-stars Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha on a present. He has informed how Dharmendra’s situation was once within the romantic scenes? With this, he mentioned many such issues on this present, which all of the folks current there have been seen laughing.

6 Heroes Names

Really, Jaya Prada lately reached the set of singing actuality present Indian Idol Season 12. Jaya Prada joined Judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as particular visitors on this present. On the identical time, he loved the efficiency of the contestants, in addition to fascinating issues concerning the previous days of Bollywood. The present’s host Jai Bhanushali put up a sport for Jaya that included six of his co-stars Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Rishi Kapoor. After this, he requested Jaya humorous questions on these heroes-

Dharam ji greater than hero …

The host of the present requested Jaya Prada which of those actors had probably the most sweat within the romantic scene. Jaya took Dharmendra’s identify after excited about it. He said- ‘Dharam ji, I see extra buddies than hero. However what he used to do in rehearsals was not in Tech. As a result of he used to do one thing else in Tech ‘.

‘silenced‘

Its son Jai Bhanushali requested which of those co-stars was probably the most stingy of you. On this query, as a substitute of taking the identify straight, Jaya Prada merely mentioned – ‘Khamosh!’ …. which actor Shatrughan Sinha used to seem in movies.