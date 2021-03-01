Jayasudha’s latest look Shocks All – TheMiracleTech

Jayasudha, a Sahaja Naati (natural actress) of the Tollywood film industry, is not actively signing films. The actress slowed to take up new projects and only a couple were seen in recent times.

Suddenly, a video featuring Jayasudha surfaced online where her latest look surprised everyone. Unlike normal times, she is seen in gray hair and no makeup. Usually, she dyes her hair but since there is no film shooting, she leaves her hair gray.

Jayasudha spoke about an upcoming TV serial Janaki Kanganladu and wished the team all its best. In the video, we can see her wearing an orange colored round-neck T-shirt. Jayasudha’s face loses its charm and she looks weak. The glimpse of his latest look shocked the fans and made him worry about his health.

Maharishi and ruler Jayasudha are the last two major dynasties. The 62-year-old actress has also been inactive on social media. Her husband Nitin Kapoor ended her life in 2017. She is living with her two sons.

