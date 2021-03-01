ENTERTAINMENT

Jayasudha’s latest look Shocks All – TheMiracleTech

Posted on

Jayasudha, a Sahaja Naati (natural actress) of the Tollywood film industry, is not actively signing films. The actress slowed to take up new projects and only a couple were seen in recent times.

Suddenly, a video featuring Jayasudha surfaced online where her latest look surprised everyone. Unlike normal times, she is seen in gray hair and no makeup. Usually, she dyes her hair but since there is no film shooting, she leaves her hair gray.

Jayasudha spoke about an upcoming TV serial Janaki Kanganladu and wished the team all its best. In the video, we can see her wearing an orange colored round-neck T-shirt. Jayasudha’s face loses its charm and she looks weak. The glimpse of his latest look shocked the fans and made him worry about his health.

Maharishi and ruler Jayasudha are the last two major dynasties. The 62-year-old actress has also been inactive on social media. Her husband Nitin Kapoor ended her life in 2017. She is living with her two sons.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
917
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
843
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
737
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
694
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
673
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });