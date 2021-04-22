Jaycee Horn vs. Patrick Surtain II: Which CB will be drafted first in 2021 NFL Draft? | TMT

There are fairly just a few names beginning to go by the world of school soccer that generate overwhelming nostalgia. Seeing Frank Gore Jr.’s title as his father nonetheless churns his legs within the NFL is the one one which doesn’t make my joints creak. Nevertheless, seeing Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn will make you test the mirror for extra grey hairs. Joe Horn was a four-time Professional Bowler whereas Patrick Surtain hit that mark 3 times and added one All-Professional bid. Now, there’s a Horn vs. Surtain II battle within the 2021 NFL Draft, and it’s a battle for the highest cornerback within the class. Which legacy hears their title referred to as first on April 29?

Horn vs. Surtain II

Surtain and Horn each deserve consideration for the primary cornerback drafted in 2021. They’re totally different gamers in virtually each manner exterior of pure athletic testing and measurement. Each are over the seventieth percentile in top, weight, arm size, and wingspan for the place. Athleticism is a whole course of, and each generated legendary Relative Athletic Scores. Horn boasted a 9.99 RAS and Patrick Surtain II completed with a 9.96 RAS.

On the sphere, these two couldn’t be extra totally different. Horn is an in-your-face competitor who seems to remove the opposing crew’s greatest receiver each bodily and mentally. He’s the prototypical press-man nook. Horn confronted a assassin’s row of receivers throughout his profession at South Carolina. Regardless of that, he handed the check with flying colours.

Surtain II is a way more reserved participant. He nonetheless makes no qualms driving downhill from protection to go make a sort out, however he doesn’t show the identical killer mentality Horn does. His greatest plus is his intelligence. In Nick Saban’s difficult “match Cowl 3” scheme, he was at all times in the precise place on the proper time. Surtain’s never-wavering consistency makes him a boring, but distinctive prospect to observe.

Which cornerback goes first?

On the April 21 episode on Draft Insiders, TMT Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo and Chief NFL Draft Analysts and NFL Insider Tony Pauline mentioned which CB can be taken first.

Wingo said, “I feel it’s going to be Surtain” to which Pauline continued:

“I feel it’s going to be Surtain but it surely wouldn’t shock me if two or three years down the highway Horn is the higher participant. He’s simply as quick, simply as bodily, he confirmed great enchancment in his sport final 12 months. I just like the methods he makes performs along with his again to the ball on a extra constant foundation than Surtain does.”

It’s inconceivable to disregard the fixed connections made in mock drafts and within the rumor mill between the Dallas Cowboys and Surtain II. The Cowboys aren’t the primary crew selecting within the draft to wish a cornerback. But, they could be the first that has cornerback as their greatest want. If Dallas is the primary crew to take a nook, it’s going to probably be Surtain II over Horn.

That is smart, too. The Cowboys are reverting again from a two-high crew making an attempt to run a sophisticated match-based protection scheme to a “nation” or spot-drop-style Cowl 3. Nevertheless, because the defensive coordinator in Atlanta final season, Dallas’ new DC Raheem Morris blended up coverages at a excessive charge. It’s not identified whether or not that can carry to the Cowboys in 2021.

As Tony Pauline famous in his report on Horn, he has an inconsistent set off in zone protection. Nonetheless, he’s not a poor zone protection defender. He flashed the power to drive on the soccer and make performs (the Auburn sport). Nonetheless, his spacing and route recognition want work.

Conversely, if Surtain has any subject in his sport, it’s that there are occasions in man protection the place his short-area agility is examined. That is most evident early in reps. Though he’s a clean athlete, the suddenness in transition doesn’t at all times shine by for Surtain. Any “criticism” of both prospect’s sport is nitpicking.

Calling the shot

Surtain has one edge that will swing issues totally in his favor. Wingo explains, “Surtain actually has the legacy of Alabama gamers going for him. Unsure whether or not that’s proper or incorrect and whether or not it interprets — we noticed Dee Milliner a few years in the past for the Jets not work out — however as a result of so many gamers out of Alabama get drafted and get drafted excessive, I feel Surtain goes to be the primary one taken.”

I consider Surtain is the primary cornerback drafted on April 29. Finally, that is important as a result of there’s a very good probability he finally ends up being the tenth total decide. He could even be the primary defensive participant off of the board. His playstyle is “safer” than Horn’s, however all it takes is for one crew to take a look at their protection and assume they want an injection of perspective. In that case, Horn would edge out Surtain.

