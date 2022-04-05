NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Perfect. return back. Sometimes. Rock Chalk looks great next to a Jayhawk. What looked like a loser cause turned out to be one of the sweetest victories ever for Kansas.

The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, thanks to a flurry of second-half to erase a 16-point deficit and eventually beat North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power events.

It was the biggest comeback in national championship history, surpassing the 1963 title game when Loyola crossed a 15-point deficit to defeat Cincinnati on the buzzer,…