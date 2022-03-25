Jaylin Williams throws down thunderous dunk in Arkansas vs. Gonzaga men’s basketball contest

Jailyne Williams came to play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament.

The Arkansas Razorbacks made an absolutely spectacular dunk in their squad’s Sweet 16 matchup against Gonzaga on Thursday night. JD Notte managed to pull the two defenders on a pass, leaving Williams free to head towards the rim. He went up and went home a one-handed slam that sent fans at the Chess Center in San Francisco in huge excitement.

4-seeded Razorbacks are trying to make up for the upset of 1-seeded Bulldogs. Arkansas started their tournament by barely stopping an upset bid against 13-seeded Vermont, before ending 12-seeded New Mexico State’s Cinderella story early in another close matchup. Gonzaga, on the other hand, easily took care of 16-seeded Georgia State…