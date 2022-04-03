Jazz vs Warriors predictions: best bets, pick against spreads, Saturday, April 2nd High/Low

Utah Jazzu meet Golden State Warriors For the last time this season, both teams are fighting for a homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Jazz currently holds the No. 5 seed in the West, but they are just two games behind the Warriors in the No. 3 spot.

Jazz are 2-point favorites DraftKings Sportsbook, Total is set to 218.

Jazz vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Choose ATS: Warrior +2 (-105)

Golden State is still without Stephen Curry, but Jordan Poole has sufficiently filled the star point guard role. The Warriors should keep everyone healthy for this game and the Jazz won the last meeting between the two teams, while Golden State is back at home where it is 29-10 in the season. Take the warriors against the numbers and potentially win outright…