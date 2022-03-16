JD, Alibaba… the ‘tech’ soar in the Chinese stock market thanks to Beijing’s support

Chinese technology companies corrected the stock market losses of recent days with a strong rebound, of up to 35%, after the commitment shown by the Government of China with the market amid the volatility over the Ukraine war. Specifically, the Xi Jinping Executive announced a more favorable political stance and cleared up doubts about the regulation of the ‘tech’ industry. The sector boosted the index Hang Seng to its highest rise since October 2008, while the selective Hang Seng Techset a record since its creation in July 2020.

The most bullish stock of the session was the e-commerce firm JD.comwhich exceeded 35%, followed by the digital services conglomerate Meituan (+32.08%). What’s more, Alibaba added 27.3%, somewhat less than its health services subsidiary, Alibaba Health (+27.58%). The giant of the ‘ecommerce’ is the second value of greater weight of listing in the stock market of Hong Kong. The first is Tencentwhich added 23.15%.

Analysts point out that the rebound is due to the fact that prices had dropped a lot in recent days, although the effect of a summit of the Chinese Executive in which they discussed, among other issues, the need to maintain “stability” in the capital markets, affected by the outbreaks of covid in the country or by the war in Ukraine. Government ministries should “actively introduce policies that benefit markets,” according to a meeting of China’s top financial policy committee led by Vice Premier Liu He, who is in charge of overall economic policy. The meeting concluded with a message: there is “boost the economy” in the first quarter.

In addition, Beijing’s support for the IPOs of Chinese companies abroad – under question for months – was emphasized and it was requested to complete as soon as possible, “through standardized, transparent and predictable supervision”, the campaign to regulate digital platformswhich has caused large losses to listed companies in the sector.

The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, today put an end to days of major crashes with a strong 9% reboundthus once again overcoming the psychological barrier of 20,000 units, from which it fell this week for the first time since mid-2016. In addition, the index that measures the evolution of the shares of the main technology companies on the floor, the Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 22.2%.

Despite the euphoria, in the accumulated so far in March, the benchmark still accumulates significant losses of 11.75%, although it is true that this calculation was much worse at the close of yesterday’s session (-19.1%) .