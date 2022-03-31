Je Mammone is the great target to replace Gerardo Rosine at La Pea de Morphy

After so many twists and turns came the name of the person who Gerardo will replace Rozin in driving morphy rock, The program aired every Sunday on Telefe Screen. After the surprise resignation before his debut from Ivan de Pineda, It turned out that Jay Mammone would lead the classic cycle of music and cooking.

Although it was known that driver of One who sucks He was on the list of possible replacements for a long time. The information was confirmed to LA NACION over the past few hours. During Wednesday’s event, Angel De Brito stepped forward Blue (America TV) That Rozin’s “successor” was nothing more than JE. With this in mind he said…